Jason Aldean dropped by PR firm amid controversy over his wife’s comments on transgenderism

UPDATED 5:06 PM PT – Friday, September 2, 2022

Country music star Jason Aldean was dropped by his PR firm allegedly in response to comments his wife made on social media about gender-affirming surgery.

According to reports, after 17-years Green Room PR announced it is dropping Aldean. The agency asserted that they were “no longer the best people for the gig anymore.”

The move comes after his wife Brittany took to Instagram last week. There, she thanked her parents for not changing her gender when she went through a tomboy phase. She later went on to compare ‘gender affirming care’ to genital mutilation. This drew further ire from far-left activists.

Despite dropping the outspoken country singer, Green Room PR said it will still be fans of Aldean’s music. The agency added that he’s one of the greatest live entertainers in country music. The publicity firm has represented Aldean throughout his entire career.

