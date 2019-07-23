Japan’s top government spokesman Suga, finance minister Aso to retain posts: Kyodo



FILE PHOTO: Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga attends a news conference at Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan May 29, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga attends a news conference at Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan May 29, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga and Finance Minister Taro Aso will likely retain their posts in a cabinet reshuffle expected in September, Kyodo news agency reported on Tuesday.

Speaking on Monday after his ruling bloc won a solid majority in an upper house election on Sunday, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said he has not decided on the makeup of a cabinet reshuffle.

Kyodo cited a ruling party senior official as saying the premier would keep key cabinet members.

