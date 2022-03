FILE PHOTO: The logo of Suzuki is seen on a wheel of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza car during its launch in Mumbai, India, March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo FILE PHOTO: The logo of Suzuki is seen on a wheel of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza car during its launch in Mumbai, India, March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo

March 19, 2022

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s Suzuki Motor plans to invest about 150 billion yen ($1.26 billion) in its India factory to produce electric vehicles and batteries, Japanese media reported on Saturday.

($1 = 119.1700 yen)

