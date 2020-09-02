Japan’s Suga: Won’t stop Abenomics reforms



Yoshihide Suga, Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary and ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) lawmaker, speaks during a news conference to announce his candidacy for the party's leadership election, in Tokyo, Japan September 2, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato

September 2, 2020

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga on Wednesday said he would not stop the Abenomics reforms of outgoing premier Shinzo Abe.

Suga, who is widely seen as the front-runner to succeed Abe, formally announced his candidacy for the ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s leadership race on Wednesday. The winner of that is widely expected to become the next premier given the party’s majority in the lower house of parliament.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Writing by David Dolan; editing by Andrew Heavens)