Japan’s stimulus package must include cash payouts: LDP official



FILE PHOTO: The Tokyo Tower is pictured in Tokyo, Japan March 10, 2020. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke FILE PHOTO: The Tokyo Tower is pictured in Tokyo, Japan March 10, 2020. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

March 24, 2020

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s economic stimulus package to beat the fallout from the coronavirus outbreak should include cash payouts, distribution of coupons, and other measures that give a direct boost to consumption, a senior ruling party official said on Tuesday.

Hiroshige Seko, a senior official of Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), also told reporters that a supplementary budget must be compiled in time to fund necessary steps before Japan’s Golden Week holidays in early May.

