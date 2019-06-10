Japan’s Seko, France’s Le Maire to meet at 0900 GMT: ministry



FILE PHOTO: French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire shakes hands with Japan's Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Hiroshige Seko after a meeting around Renault-Nissan following the arrest of its Chairman Carlos Ghosn in Japan on suspicions of misuse of company funds, at the Bercy Finance Ministry in Paris, France, November 22, 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

June 10, 2019

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese Industry Minister Hiroshige Seko and visiting French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire will meet at 6 p.m. (0900 GMT), Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Monday.

Le Maire is in Tokyo after a weekend meeting of G20 finance officials in Fukuoka. His visit comes amid strained ties between French automaker Renault and Japan’s Nissan Motor.

(Reporting by Chris Gallagher; editing by Darren Schuettler)