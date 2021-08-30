Japan’s retail sales extend gains but COVID-19 challenges persist



FILE PHOTO: A shopper looks at goods at Japan's supermarket group Aeon's shopping mall as the mall reopens amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Chiba, Japan May 28, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo FILE PHOTO: A shopper looks at goods at Japan's supermarket group Aeon's shopping mall as the mall reopens amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Chiba, Japan May 28, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

August 30, 2021

By Yoshifumi Takemoto and Kantaro Komiya

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s retail sales rose for a fifth straight month in July, beating expectations as the consumer sector continued its recovery, although a coronavirus resurgence has cast doubts over the spending outlook.

A surge in Delta variant cases has forced the government to this month widen its state of emergency restrictions, which are now threatening to hurt consumer spending and derail a fragile economic recovery.

Retail sales advanced 2.4% in July from the same month a year earlier, government data showed on Monday, slightly faster than economists’ median forecast for a 2.1% rise in a Reuters poll. It followed a 0.1% increase in June.

“The data showed a consumption recovery continued in July even amid the spread of the COVID-19,” said Atsushi Takeda, chief economist at Itochu Economic Research Institute.

“A wide range of goods were sold solid, including previously weak ones such as clothing,” Takeda said.

The better-than-expected rise in retail sales was supported by strong demand for items such as fuel, cars, clothing, general merchandise and food, the trade ministry data showed.

However, growth was also flattered by the comparison with last year’s steep slide, when consumer demand was hurt by the coronavirus pandemic.

Compared with the previous month, retail sales gained a seasonally adjusted 1.1% as consumption continued the surprising growth seen in the second-quarter, helped by the Tokyo Olympics.

The world’s third-largest economy grew at a better-than-expected rate in the April-June quarter, thanks largely to private consumption, which makes up more than half of the country’s gross domestic product.

But rebounding consumer activity poses a challenge to policymakers as the more contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 upends the nation’s healthcare system, with state of emergency curbs now covering nearly 80% of Japan’s population.

“People’s mobility has been decreasing, and consumption may peak out in August,” Takeda said, adding that the downward trend could drag until September.

(Reporting by Yoshifumi Takemoto and Kantaro Komiya; Editing by Sam Holmes)