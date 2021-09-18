Trending

Japan’s PM contender Kishida says won’t raise sales tax for a decade

Debate session held by Japan National Press club in Tokyo
Japan's former Minister for Foreign Affairs Fumio Kishida, one of the candidates for the presidential election of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LPD), speaks during a debate session held by Japan National Press club, in Tokyo, Japan, September 18, 2021. Eugene Hoshiko/Pool via Reuters

September 18, 2021

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan will not raise the sales tax for about a decade as imposing a higher levy on households at this time would cripple the pandemic-hit economy, Fumio Kishida, a key contender running in the ruling party leadership race, said on Saturday.

“We won’t raise the sales tax rate for about a decade,” Kishida said in a televised debate with three other candidates to lead the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP).

While Japan must keep a pledge to pursue fiscal reform, it must prioritise cushioning the blow from the pandemic and create a cycle in which strong growth brings wealth to broader sectors of the economy, he said.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE