Japan’s Nishimura to watch impact of overseas economies



FILE PHOTO: Japan's Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura attends a news conference at Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan September 11, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato

January 14, 2020

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said on Tuesday that he would closely monitor weakness in external demand, factory output and the status of overseas economies.

Nishimura told reporters consumer sentiment was picking up but remained at a low level, adding that he would watch how factors including overseas economies could affect spending.

