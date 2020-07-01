Japan’s new auto sales skid 23% year-on-year in June: industry data



FILE PHOTO: Employees wearing protective face masks and face guards work on the automobile assembly line as the maker ramps up car production with new security and health measures as a step to resume full operations, during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at Kawasaki factory of Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corp., owned by Germany-based Daimler AG, in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, Japan May 18, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato FILE PHOTO: Employees wearing protective face masks and face guards work on the automobile assembly line as the maker ramps up car production with new security and health measures as a step to resume full operations, during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at Kawasaki factory of Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corp., owned by Germany-based Daimler AG, in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, Japan May 18, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato

July 1, 2020

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese new auto sales dropped by nearly a quarter in June from a year earlier as consumers continued to hit the brakes on car purchases in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, industry association data showed on Wednesday.

Total vehicle sales fell 23% in June from the same month a year earlier to 347,371 units, according to data from the Japan Automobile Dealers Association and an association for dealers of Japan’s “kei” mini cars.

(Reporting by Maki Shiraki; Editing by Tom Hogue)