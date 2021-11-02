Japan’s main opposition CDP leader Edano to step down – NHK



Yukio Edano, leader of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan speaks to voters on the last day of campaigning for the October 31 lower house election, near Shinjuku Station in Tokyo, Japan October 30, 2021. REUTERS/Androniki Christodoulou Yukio Edano, leader of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan speaks to voters on the last day of campaigning for the October 31 lower house election, near Shinjuku Station in Tokyo, Japan October 30, 2021. REUTERS/Androniki Christodoulou

November 2, 2021

TOKYO (Reuters) – Yukio Edano, the head of Japan’s main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party, said on Tuesday he would step down to take responsibility for the loss of parliamentary seats in Sunday’s lower house elections, public broadcaster NHK said.

(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)