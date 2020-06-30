Japan’s jobless rate rises to 2.9% in May: government



FILE PHOTO: A man walks in a small road between two commercial buildings at a business district in Tokyo, Japan, January 24, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon FILE PHOTO: A man walks in a small road between two commercial buildings at a business district in Tokyo, Japan, January 24, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

June 30, 2020

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s jobless rate rose and the availability of jobs fell in May, government data showed on Tuesday.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 2.9% in May, up from 2.6% in April, figures from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications showed. The median forecast was 2.8%.

The jobs-to-applicants ratio fell to 1.20 in May from 1.32 in April, marking the lowest reading since July 2015, labour ministry data showed.

For a table, click the internal affairs ministry’s website:

http://www.stat.go.jp/english/data/roudou/index.htm

(Note: The jobs-to-applicants ratio and new job offers can be seen in Japanese on the labour ministry’s website.)

(Reporting by Hiroko Hamada; Writing by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)