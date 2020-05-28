Japan’s jobless rate rises to 2.6% in April: government



FILE PHOTO: People walk at an office building at a business district in Tokyo, Japan, February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Yuya Shino/File Photo FILE PHOTO: People walk at an office building at a business district in Tokyo, Japan, February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Yuya Shino/File Photo

May 28, 2020

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s jobless rate rose and the availability of jobs fell in April, government data showed on Friday.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 2.6% in April, up from 2.5% in March, figures from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications showed. The median forecast was 2.7%

The jobs-to-applicants ratio fell to 1.32 in April from 1.39 in March, marking the lowest reading since March 2016, labour ministry data showed.

For a table, click the internal affairs ministry’s website:

http://www.stat.go.jp/english/data/roudou/index.htm

(Note: The jobs-to-applicants ratio and new job offers can be seen in Japanese on the labour ministry’s website.)

(Reporting by Hiroko Hamada; Writing by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Chris Gallagher)