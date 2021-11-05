Japan’s Itochu adopts new dividend policy of annual minimums



FILE PHOTO: The logo of Itochu Corp is seen outside the company's headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, November 7, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai FILE PHOTO: The logo of Itochu Corp is seen outside the company's headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, November 7, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

November 5, 2021

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese trading house Itochu Corp unveiled a new dividend policy on Friday, promising a minimum annual payment of 110 yen a share in the current financial year to March 2022, with 120 yen in the following fiscal and 130 yen the next.

Net profit in the period from April to September nearly doubled to 500.6 billion yen ($4.4 billion) from a year earlier and the company lifted its full-year outlook by 36%, to a record 750 billion yen.

($1=113.6500 yen)

