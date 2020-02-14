Japan’s fourth-quarter GDP likely weaker than in third quarter: economy minister



FILE PHOTO - Japan's Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura attends a news conference at Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan September 11, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato

February 14, 2020

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s gross domestic product in October-December was likely weaker than in the previous quarter due to the impact of the sales tax hike and a typhoon, Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said on Friday.

Nishimura, speaking to reporters, also said Japan’s economy was expected to pick up but the coronavirus outbreak could pose a risk to growth.

(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chris Gallagher)