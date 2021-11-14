Japan’s ex-princess Mako, new husband depart for life in U.S



Mako Komuro, former Japan's Princess Mako and the eldest daughter of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, and her newly married husband Kei board a flight bound for New York to start their new life in the U.S. at Haneda airport in Tokyo, Japan November 14, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY Mako Komuro, former Japan's Princess Mako and the eldest daughter of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, and her newly married husband Kei board a flight bound for New York to start their new life in the U.S. at Haneda airport in Tokyo, Japan November 14, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

November 14, 2021

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s ex-princess Mako, the emperor’s niece, departed the country with her new husband on Sunday to start a new life in the United States.

Known as Mako Komuro after giving up her royal title https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/who-are-japans-princess-mako-her-husband-kei-komuro-2021-10-26 to marry https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/overcoming-scandal-ptsd-japans-princess-mako-finally-marries-college-sweetheart-2021-10-26 college sweetheart Kei Komuro last month, the former royal and her husband, both 30, walked past waiting journalists at Tokyo’s Haneda International Airport before boarding an ANA flight for New York.

Well-wishers waved from the terminal as the plane left the gate.

Their marriage captivated Japan and ignited a public dialogue about gender roles and media coverage of the royal family. Mako was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder this year after their engagement was plagued by a money scandal, intense media scrutiny and the couple’s three-year separation.

After the wedding, Mako, daughter of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, received her first passport so she could accompany Kei to New York, where he works at a law firm.

(Reporting by Issei Kato and Rocky Swift in Tokyo; Editing by William Mallard)