Japan’s economy minister vows to take ‘flexible, timely’ action to support growth



FILE PHOTO: Japan's Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura attends a joint news conference with Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike and other panel members after their talks on the latest situation of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Tokyo, Japan July 10, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato FILE PHOTO: Japan's Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura attends a joint news conference with Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike and other panel members after their talks on the latest situation of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Tokyo, Japan July 10, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato

August 17, 2020

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s government will take “flexible, timely” action to support an economy hit by the coronavirus pandemic, Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said on Monday.

“We hope to do our utmost to push Japan’s economy, which likely bottomed out in April and May, back to a recovery path driven by domestic demand,” he told a news conference after the release of April-June gross domestic product data.

