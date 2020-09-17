Japan’s economy minister instructed by new PM to take steps without hesitation



Japan's Minister in charge of economic revitalisation and measures for the novel coronavirus pandemic Yasutoshi Nishimura attends a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, September 16, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon Japan's Minister in charge of economic revitalisation and measures for the novel coronavirus pandemic Yasutoshi Nishimura attends a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, September 16, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

September 17, 2020

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said on Thursday that new Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga had instructed him to take steps without hesitation to protect jobs, keep companies in business and help the economic recovery.

Nishimura, speaking to reporters, said he felt consumer spending was picking up in September and the pace of falls in exports was slowing.

