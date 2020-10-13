Japan’s Aso says G7 finance ministers to hold teleconference, issue statement



TOKYO (Reuters) – Financial leaders from the Group of Seven advanced economies will hold a teleconference later on Tuesday to issue a joint communique, Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said.

Aso, speaking to reporters after a cabinet meeting, declined to comment when asked about a Reuters report that the G7 would oppose the launch of Facebook’s <FB.O> Libra stablecoin until it is properly regulated.

Aso said he and Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda would jointly brief media after the G7 teleconference.

