Japan’s Aso: Expect BOJ to support financial markets stability, corporate finance



FILE PHOTO: Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso takes questions from reporters at the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank in Washington, U.S., October 18, 2019. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan FILE PHOTO: Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso takes questions from reporters at the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank in Washington, U.S., October 18, 2019. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

April 27, 2020

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Monday he would expect the Bank of Japan to support financial market stability and corporate finance.

He said it was up to the BOJ to come up with monetary policy steps and declined to comment on policy measures including whether the central bank needed to ease further.

(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)