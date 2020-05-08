Japan’s ANA suspends recruitment citing coronavirus fallout



FILE PHOTO: An employee, wearing a protective mask following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), passes in front of an All Nippon Airways (ANA) counter at the almost empty Kansai International Airport in Osaka, Japan, March 14, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

May 8, 2020

TOKYO (Reuters) – ANA Holdings Inc <9202.T>, the operator of Japan’s top airline, said on Friday it would suspend its recruitment process at its 37 group companies due to an uncertain business climate caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

ANA said in a statement it had been looking to hire 3,200 workers group-wide in the fiscal year starting in April 2021. Recruitment efforts had begun in March, but will be suspended until further notice, it said.

