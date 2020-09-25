Japan’s ANA mulls 200 billion yen share offer to raise capital: Nikkei

September 25, 2020

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s biggest airline ANA Holdings <9202.T> is considering issuing 200 billion yen ($1.9 billion)in shares to raise capital to bolster its finances as a downturn in air travel drags on, the Nikkei newspaper reported.

Like other airlines, ANA has had to slash flights as countries around the world imposed lockdowns to halt the spread of the coronavirus. So far the carrier has relied on loans from its banks and the government to help it cope with the slump in air travel.

($1 = 105.3800 yen)

(Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Alex Richardson)