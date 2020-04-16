Japan’s Abe to tweak draft extra budget to offer blanket cash payouts: Kyodo



TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will likely instruct his cabinet to make changes to a draft supplementary budget to offer blanket cash payouts of 100,000 yen ($926) each to all citizens, Kyodo news agency reported on Thursday.

Under the current supplementary budget plan, the government sets aside money to fund cash payouts of 300,000 yen each to households that saw income fall sharply due to the coronavirus pandemic.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara)