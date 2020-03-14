Japan’s Abe says to work on package to support regional economies





March 14, 2020

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s government and ruling party will work together to compile a package to support regional economies that have been hit in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Saturday.

Speaking at a news conference, Abe also said that Japan hopes to use G7 and G20 frameworks to lead global coordination, including on economic policy, to fight the fall-out from the virus.

