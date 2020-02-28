Japan’s Abe says ready to protect economy from coronavirus impact



February 28, 2020

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Friday the government will take policy steps if needed to ensure the coronavirus outbreak does not inflict damage to the economy.

“I’m aware of views that if the virus spreads, it could have a huge impact on the economy,” Abe told parliament. “We’re therefore watching developments carefully.”

