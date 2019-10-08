Japan’s Abe says expects BOJ to weigh benefits, costs in deciding policy



FILE PHOTO: Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks attends the conference Communication Connecting Europe and Asia, in Brussels, Belgium September 27, 2019. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks attends the conference Communication Connecting Europe and Asia, in Brussels, Belgium September 27, 2019. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Tuesday he expects Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda to make an appropriate decision on monetary policy while weighing the benefits and costs of each step.

Abe made the remark in parliament, when asked about the possibility the BOJ may loosen monetary policy further by deepening negative interest rates.

Under a policy dubbed yield curve control (YCC), the BOJ pledges to guide short-term rates at -0.1% and the 10-year government bond yield around 0%.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara)