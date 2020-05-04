Japan’s Abe asks experts to come up with road map to restart economy



FILE PHOTO: Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe puts off his protective face mask as he speaks to media on Japan's response to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak at his official residence in Tokyo, Japan, May 1, 2020, in this photo taken by Kyodo. Mandatory credit Kyodo/via REUTERS FILE PHOTO: Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe puts off his protective face mask as he speaks to media on Japan's response to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak at his official residence in Tokyo, Japan, May 1, 2020, in this photo taken by Kyodo. Mandatory credit Kyodo/via REUTERS

May 4, 2020

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has asked experts to come up with a road map for restarting the economy under new lifestyle guidelines within two weeks, he said on Monday, after Japan extended its state of emergency.

Abe also told a news conference that a clinical trial of the drug Avigan was proceeding smoothly and that an application for the use of the antiviral drug Remdesivir for COVID-19 was filed in Japan on Monday.

