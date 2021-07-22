Japanese Emperor says virus prevention at Olympics ‘far from easy task’



International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach talks with Japan's Emperor Naruhito at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan, in this handout photo taken on July 22, 2021 and released by Imperial Household Agency of Japan. Imperial Household Agency of Japan/Handout via REUTERS

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s Emperor Naruhito on Thursday acknowledged the difficulty of preventing the spread of coronavirus during the Olympics, at a meeting with International Olympic Committee officials.

“Managing the Games while at the same time taking all possible measures against COVID-19 is far from an easy task,” Emperor Naruhito told IOC President Thomas Bach and other IOC members.

The Emperor will declare the official opening of the Games on Friday.

