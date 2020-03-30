Japanese comedian Ken Shimura dies from coronavirus: NHK



TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese comedian Ken Shimura, who had been hospitalized after being infected with the new coronavirus, has died, public broadcaster NHK reported on Monday. He was 70.

Shimura, one of the country’s best-known comedians with a career dating back to the early 1970s, had been hospitalized in Tokyo and died on Sunday evening, NHK said.

