Japan weighs ban on exports of luxury cars to Russia -Kyodo



FILE PHOTO: People wearing protective masks, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, walks past a shop selling luxury cars at Ginza shopping district in Tokyo, Japan, October 7, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon FILE PHOTO: People wearing protective masks, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, walks past a shop selling luxury cars at Ginza shopping district in Tokyo, Japan, October 7, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

March 25, 2022

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan is considering banning exports of luxury cars to Russia, perhaps as soon as next week, as it toughens sanctions against Russia following the invasion of Ukraine, the Kyodo news agency said on Friday.

Japanese automakers such as Toyota Motor Corp and Mazda Motor Corp have suspended factory operations in Russia and halted imports of vehicles into the country following the invasion, which Russia calls a “special operation”.

