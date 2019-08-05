Japan wants to arrange a visit by PM Abe to Russia in September



TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan would like to arrange a visit by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to Russia in September, its chief government spokesman said on Monday.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference that leaders from Japan and Russia would need to talk directly because there were “issues between the two nations.”

On Friday, Japan’s foreign ministry called a visit by Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev to an island claimed by both Japan and Russia “extremely regrettable”, urging Moscow to take constructive steps to advance ties.

