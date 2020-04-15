Japan urges citizens to limit movements to curb virus spread



A staff members of the Tokyo metropolitan government wearing a protective face mask march as he calls for people to stay home after the government announced the state of emergency for the capital and some prefectures following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at an entertainment and amusement district in Tokyo, Japan April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s citizens should do everything in their power to limit interactions with others by 70% to curb the spread of the coronavirus, government spokesman Yoshihide Suga said on Wednesday.

He said the government will consider the request from coalition partner Komeito to hand out 100,000 yen ($933.45) per person after establishing the extra budget to help cushion the blow from the outbreak to households and businesses.

(Reporting by Antoni Slodkowski; Editing by Himani Sarkar)