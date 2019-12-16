Japan trade ministry official: talks with South Korea on export controls have ended



FILE PHOTO: A police officer stands guard near Japan and South Korea national flags at a hotel, where the South Korean embassy in Japan is holding the reception to mark the 50th anniversary of the normalisation of ties between Seoul and Tokyo, in Tokyo June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/File Photo

Tokyo (Reuters) – A Japanese trade ministry official said on Monday that talks with South Korean officials on export controls, the first senior-level talks in 3-1/2 years, had ended.

The talks ended some three hours after they were set to, and Trade Minister Hiroshi Kajiyama was scheduled to speak with reporters shortly afterwards.

