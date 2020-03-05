Japan to suspend visas for Chinese, South Korean visitors, quarantine them



FILE PHOTO: Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe attends a news conference on coronavirus at his official residence in Tokyo, Japan February 29, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato

March 5, 2020

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan will suspend existing visas for visitors from China and South Korea and quarantine them for two weeks in response to the widening coronavirus virus, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Thursday.

The measures will go into effect on March 9.

(Reporting by Yoshifumi Takemoto; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Peter Graff)