Japan to partly ease travel restrictions with Vietnam



FILE PHOTO: Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi speaks during his meeting in Manila, Philippines January 9. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan FILE PHOTO: Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi speaks during his meeting in Manila, Philippines January 9. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

June 23, 2020

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan will partially ease travel restrictions with Vietnam, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Tuesday, with flights between the two countries to be permitted from June 25-27.

The Japanese government is weighing different options for easing entry bans put in place to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

