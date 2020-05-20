Japan to lift emergency in western prefectures: NHK



FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a protective face mask, following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), walks on a nearly empty street during the first weekend after Osaka local government urged the residents to stay indoors in a bid to keep a coronavirus from spreading, in Osaka, western Japan March 28, 2020.

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan plans to lift the state of emergency in the western prefectures of Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo from the list of eight remaining ones but keeping curbs in Tokyo area and the northern island of Hokkaido, public broadcaster NHK reported on Wednesday.

The government is expected to hold an advisory panel meeting and make a decision on Thursday, according to NHK.

