Japan to freeze assets of additional 25 Russian individuals – foreign ministry



FILE PHOTO: Plastic letters arranged to read "Sanctions" are placed in front of Russian flag colors in this illustration taken February 25, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

March 25, 2022

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan will freeze the assets of an additional 25 Russian individuals and prohibit exports to 81 Russian organisations, the foreign ministry said in a statement on Friday.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Japan will proceed with steps to strip Russia of most favoured nation trade status and to prevent it from evading financial sanctions using digital assets.

