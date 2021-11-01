Japan to compile ‘large-scale’ stimulus package in mid-Nov, says PM Kishida



FILE PHOTO: Japan's Prime Minister and ruling Liberal Democratic Party leader Fumio Kishida smiles as he joins a live interview with news channels individually after Japan's general election, at the party headquarters, in Tokyo, Japan, October 31, 2021. Behrouz Mehri/Pool via REUTERS FILE PHOTO: Japan's Prime Minister and ruling Liberal Democratic Party leader Fumio Kishida smiles as he joins a live interview with news channels individually after Japan's general election, at the party headquarters, in Tokyo, Japan, October 31, 2021. Behrouz Mehri/Pool via REUTERS

November 1, 2021

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Monday the government would compile a “large-scale” stimulus package around mid-November and aim to pass through parliament an extra budget by the end of this year.

In a news conference, Kishida also said Japan would seek to play a leadership role in promoting carbon-neutral policies in Asia such as by offering aid to the region and investing in clean energy. The steps would be part of the government’s stimulus package, he added.

