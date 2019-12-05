Japan to compile economic stimulus worth $120 billion in fiscal spending: Abe



FILE PHOTO: Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks at the ASEAN-Japan Summit in Bangkok, Thailand, November 4, 2019. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun FILE PHOTO: Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks at the ASEAN-Japan Summit in Bangkok, Thailand, November 4, 2019. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Thursday the government would compile an economic stimulus package worth about 13 trillion yen ($120 billion) in fiscal spending, including an extra budget from this fiscal year and spending earmarked for fiscal 2020.

The package would rise to 25 trillion yen ($230 billion) when private-sector and other spending are included, sources have told Reuters.

(Reporting by Yoshifumi Takemoto, writing by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)