Japan to approve its first antigen coronavirus test kits on Weds



FILE PHOTO: Customers wearing protective masks, face-shields and gloves to prevent infections following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, toast glasses at the cheerleader-themed restaurant 'Cheers One' in Tokyo, Japan May 11, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

May 12, 2020

TOKYO (Reuters) – The Japanese Health Ministry is set to approve antigen coronavirus testing kits on Wednesday, a ministry official said on Tuesday, in a move to boost the number of diagnostic tests available to battle the pandemic.

Fujirebio, a subsidiary of Japanese diagnostics and laboratory testing service provider Miraca Holdings, last month applied for government approval for Japan’s first antigen coronavirus testing kits.

