Japan still wants to buy Iranian oil despite U.S. embargo, according to Iranian president

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 6:47 AM PT — Thursday, June 13, 2019

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has claimed Japan is still interested in buying Iran’s oil despite a U.S. embargo. Rouhani made the claim following talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Tehran on Wednesday.

Separately, top Iranian diplomats urged the U.S. to either lift the oil embargo or extend oil waivers for some of Iran’s key energy customers. Japan is heavily reliant on imports of fuel form the Middle East, and is now seeking for alternative sources of energy.

The Japanese prime minister stressed a new military conflict in the Middle East must be avoided at all costs.

“Peace and stability in the Middle East will benefit not only this region, but also the whole world,” stated Abe. “Nobody would like a war to happen and Japan hopes to be able to make any effort it can, and to do its utmost to reduce tension — this is the goal of my trip.”

The Japanese leader urged additional efforts to ensure peace and security in the Middle East despite Iran’s ongoing criticism of U.S. policies in the region.