Japan should roll out further spending packages as needed: LDP’s Seko



FILE PHOTO: Japan's Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Hiroshige Seko leaves the European Commission headquarters after a meeting on steel overcapacity, in Brussels, Belgium March 10, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Walschaerts FILE PHOTO: Japan's Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Hiroshige Seko leaves the European Commission headquarters after a meeting on steel overcapacity, in Brussels, Belgium March 10, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Walschaerts

March 31, 2020

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan should roll out further spending packages as needed, aside from those currently being worked on by the government, to combat the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, a senior ruling party official said on Tuesday.

“If necessary, we should deploy a second and third round of stimulus packages,” the Liberal Democratic Party’s (LDP) Hiroshige Seko told a news conference.

