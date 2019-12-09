Japan service sector sentiment improves slightly in November: government



FILE PHOTO: People cross a junction in front of an electronics retailer in a business district in Tokyo, Japan, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

December 9, 2019

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s service sector sentiment index rose to 39.4 in November, a Cabinet Office survey showed on Monday, rebounding after a sales tax hike and a huge typhoon pushed the index to an 8-1/2-year low in October.

The survey of workers such as taxi drivers, hotel workers and restaurant staff – called “economy watchers” for their proximity to consumer and retail trends – showed their confidence about current economic conditions rose 2.7 points from 36.7 in October, which was the lowest since May 2011.

The Cabinet Office started compiling the data in comparative form in August 2001.

The outlook index, indicating the level of confidence in future conditions, rose to 45.7 in November from 43.7 in October.

(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)