Japan senior coalition lawmaker urges economic stimulus



FILE PHOTO: Komeito party leader Natsuo Yamaguchi attends a debate session with other leaders of Japan's main political parties, ahead of October 31, 2021 lower house election, at the Japan National Press Club in Tokyo, Japan October 18, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato/Pool

March 12, 2022

TOKYO (Reuters) – A senior member of Japan’s ruling coalition said on Saturday the government should compile economic stimulus measures to address soaring energy and food costs.

Natsuo Yamaguchi, head of Komeito, the junior partner in Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s coalition, said the measures were among steps needed to prepare for a further rise in prices of oil, wheat and other goods as a result of Russia’s war on Ukraine, a party spokesperson said, confirming media reports.

Yamaguchi also urged the government to curb retail fuel prices by invoking a “trigger clause” allowing it to cut the gasoline tax in addition to existing energy subsidies, the spokesperson said.

(Reporting by Kantaro Komiya; Editing by William Mallard)