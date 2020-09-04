Japan says to bear cost of coronavirus vaccines for populace

September 4, 2020

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s government on Friday said it would bear the cost of providing coronavirus vaccines to the populace, as it aims for a comprehensive inoculation against the pandemic.

The government also said it planned to establish funds to compensate for possible side effects from vaccines. The plans were outlined in documents distributed at a briefing by Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, who also heads the coronavirus response.

