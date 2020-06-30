Japan says coronavirus border controls in place, adding 18 countries to entry ban



FILE PHOTO: Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks at a news conference at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo, Japan June 18, 2020. Rodrigo Reyes Marin/Pool via REUTERS FILE PHOTO: Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks at a news conference at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo, Japan June 18, 2020. Rodrigo Reyes Marin/Pool via REUTERS

June 30, 2020

TOKYO (Reuters) – The Japanese government said existing border restrictions would remain in place except in cases involving humanitarian reasons.

The country said it would add 18 countries to its entry ban from July 1, according to a June 29 posting on the foreign ministry website.

That brings the total number of countries subject to Japan’s entry ban to 129.

(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Tom Hogue)