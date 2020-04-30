Japan PM says to consult experts on whether to extend state of emergency



FILE PHOTO: Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe wears a protective mask after a news conference at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo, Japan April 17, 2020. Kiyoshi Ota/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe wears a protective mask after a news conference at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo, Japan April 17, 2020. Kiyoshi Ota/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Thursday that the government would consult experts to decide whether to extend the state of emergency beyond May 6.

Abe, speaking in parliament, also said the situation surrounding the coronavirus epidemic continued to be “severe”.

The Nikkei business daily reported on Wednesday that the government was planning to extend the nationwide state of emergency by about one month.

