Japan PM puts off visit after unrest in Indian state



FILE PHOTO: Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks during the conference Communication Connecting Europe and Asia, in Brussels, Belgium September 27, 2019. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks during the conference Communication Connecting Europe and Asia, in Brussels, Belgium September 27, 2019. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir/File Photo

December 13, 2019

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s visit to India for summit talks with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi has been deferred, India’s foreign ministry said on Friday.

Abe was due to arrive in India on December 15 and hold talks with Modi in Guwahati, the main city of the northeastern state of Assam, which has been wracked by protests this week over a divisive new citizenship law.

Raveesh Kumar, a spokesman for India’s foreign ministry, said in a tweet that “both sides have decided to defer the visit to a mutually convenient date in the near future.”

(Reporting by Devjyot Ghoshal; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)