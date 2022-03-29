Japan PM orders cabinet to compile relief package to combat rising prices



March 29, 2022

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida ordered his cabinet to compile a fresh relief package to cushion the economic blow from rising fuel and raw material prices, economy minister Daishiro Yamagiwa said on Tuesday.

Kishida has said the government will aim to compile the package by the end of April with funding mostly to come from special reserves set aside under the fiscal 2022 budget.

