Japan PM Kishida to speak with South Korean leader on Friday- Kyodo



FILE PHOTO: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks during a news conference at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo, Japan October 14, 2021. Eugene Hoshiko/Pool via REUTERS FILE PHOTO: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks during a news conference at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo, Japan October 14, 2021. Eugene Hoshiko/Pool via REUTERS

October 15, 2021

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s new prime minister, Fumio Kishida, plans to speak with South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Friday, Kyodo news agency said.

No further details were immediately available. Ties between the two Asian neighbours have been fraught for years due to territorial disputes and historical rows.

(Reporting by Elaine Lies; editing by John Stonestreet)